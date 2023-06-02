Mother Amrita Singh Buys Towel Worth Rs.1600, Daughter Sara Ali Khan Scolds; What More Does Vicky Kaushal Reveal?

Sara Ali Khan recently scolded her mother for buying a towel worth Rs. 1600. Vicky Kaushal currently unfolded how she once fought with her mother Amrita Singh for getting a towel. Actors Sara Ali Khan and Vicky Kaushal seemed on the Kapil Sharma Show to promote their upcoming movie, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, and a few own family secrets and secrets tumbled out as jokes started landing.

Vicky revealed how Sara Ali Khan is stingy, a truth that the young actor has often admitted. He stated that he noticed Sara scolding her mother Amrita Singh when she discovered the latter had offered a towel for Rs 1600. Sara told that her mother bought the towel extraordinarily high-priced when her vanity van is anyway provided with 2-3 towels.

Vicky recounted, “Ye Amrita maam ko daant rahi thi. Maine poocha kya ho gaya. Boli mummy ko akal hi nahi hai; 1600 rupaiye ka toliya le aayi hai. Mummy ko jhaad rahi hai (She was scolding Amrita ma’am. I asked what happened and she stated her mother doesn’t use her brains, she has bought a towel for Rs 1600. She was scolding her mom).”

In her defense, Sara said, “Arre 1600 rupaiye ka toliya kaun kharidta hai. Jab vanity van mein muft ke 2-3 toliye taang ke rakhte hai ye log, unhi me se koi use kar lo (Who buys a towel for Rs 1600. When vanity van has 2-3 towels; use the ones).” Kapil joked that Sara must have dinner at the set also before leaving for home.

Similarly, Kapil asked Vicky about the bar that Katrina deliberately to install at their house, Vicky shared, “We had kept a corner at our home for setting the bar”. Kapil says, “Modern wives apprehend the cost of having a bar at home, generally other wives might sniff their husband’s mouth every time they come home.”

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke will hit cinema halls on June 2. The actors had been promoting the movie in numerous Indian towns. Additionally, they attended the IPL final as part of the promotions.