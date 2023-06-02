‘Never Bothered Me’, When Alia Bhatt Spoke On Her Equation With Step Sister Pooja Bhatt!

Step relations are always complicated. While some see them in a negative way, others accept them with all heart. Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt falls in the category of latter. She is someone who maintains cordial relation with her step siblings- Pooja Bhatt and Rahul Bhatt.

In an old interview, Alia had openly talked about her equation with Pooja and Rahul. She had said that the bond has evolved with time. In fact, in the recent times it has become much better. Alia had stated, “We have grew close as a family. People would always say that you have a step sister, step mother and all that but it never bothered me. Because our family is so real and honest with each other. There is no façade or fakeness. So when we spend time with each other, we genuinely like to to be with each other.”

For the unversed, Alia Bhatt’s father Mahesh Bhatt tied the knot with Kiran Bhatt. With Kiran, he has two children – Rahul and Pooja. After separating from her, he married Alia’s mother Soni Razdan. Mahesh and Soni have two daughter together- Shaheen and Alia.

After smashing the screens with bac-to-back hits last year, Alia is coming up next with Karan Johar’s directorial ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’ alongside Ranveer Singh. The film also stars Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan. Besides this, Alia also has her Hollywood debut film ‘Heart of Stone’ in the pipeline. In the film, she will feature along with Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan.