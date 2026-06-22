Mukesh Khanna Joins Hands With Samay Raina Months After Calling for Him to Be ‘Paraded on a Donkey’

In a surprising turn of events, veteran actor Mukesh Khanna has collaborated with comedian Samay Raina for a new advertisement, months after publicly launching one of the harshest attacks against the comedian during the controversy surrounding India’s Got Latent. The unexpected partnership has left social media users stunned, with many pointing out the dramatic shift from criticism to collaboration.

The advertisement, which recently surfaced online, features Khanna and Raina together in what appears to be a promotional campaign. While details about the brand and the extent of the collaboration remain limited, the pairing itself has become the biggest talking point. Internet users quickly recalled Khanna’s earlier comments, in which he had strongly criticised Raina and his style of comedy.

The controversy between the two dates back to the fallout surrounding India’s Got Latent, the comedy reality show hosted by Samay Raina. The show became embroiled in a major controversy after objectionable remarks made by guests and contestants triggered widespread criticism, multiple complaints and legal scrutiny. The backlash eventually led to the show’s temporary suspension and the removal of episodes from public platforms.

Mukesh Khanna emerged as one of the loudest critics of Raina during that period. The actor, best known for playing the iconic superhero character Shaktimaan, accused the comedian of promoting vulgarity and corrupting young audiences. His criticism intensified after Raina referenced him and his famous superhero character in the stand-up special Still Alive.

In a strongly worded social media post earlier this year, Khanna described Raina as a “crooked dog’s tail” and suggested that his face should be blackened and that he should be made to sit on a donkey and be paraded through cities. He argued that such punishment was warranted because, in his view, the comedian had insulted the legacy of Shaktimaan and crossed the limits of acceptable humour. The remarks generated significant attention and were widely criticised for their severity.

The actor did not stop there. When Raina later announced the return of India’s Got Latent for a second season, Khanna publicly expressed disbelief and questioned how the show could be allowed to return after the controversy. He argued that the country had already rejected the programme once and predicted fresh opposition if it made a comeback.

On the other side, Samay Raina responded to many of his critics, including Khanna, through his stand-up special Still Alive. The comedian used humour to address the controversies surrounding his career and took indirect digs at several public figures who had criticised him. His remarks further fuelled tensions between the two personalities.

Against that backdrop, the new collaboration has caught fans completely off guard. Social media reactions ranged from amusement to disbelief. Some users joked that former rivals had now become business partners, while others suggested that professional opportunities often outweigh public disagreements. Comments such as “Shaktimaan bhi bik gaya” and “Bro turning all haters into money-making machines” quickly began circulating online.