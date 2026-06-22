Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru Set to Welcome Their First Baby in December 2026: Reports

Recently, reports suggest that Samantha Ruth Prabhu is expecting her first child with filmmaker Raj Nidimoru, with the baby reportedly due in December 2026. However, the couple has not confirmed the news. Sources claim Samantha is enjoying a peaceful and joyful phase of life as she prepares to step into motherhood and embrace this new chapter. Pinkvilla has exclusively learned that the actress is in her first trimester and expecting her first child with filmmaker Raj Nidimoru. The couple is set to welcome their baby in December 2026, marking an exciting new chapter in their lives. “It’s a very special phase for Samantha and Raj. They are both extremely excited and have been spending a lot of quality time together as they prepare for this new journey,” revealed a source.

This comes as Samantha continues to juggle her professional commitments while making occasional public appearances that keep fans intrigued. Although neither Samantha nor Raj Nidimoru has officially confirmed the news, sources close to them reveal they are cherishing every moment before welcoming their baby. Meanwhile, Samantha’s recently viral videos have only fueled speculation, with many fans admiring her radiant glow as she confidently flaunts her baby bump. Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj are embracing a beautiful new chapter as they prepare to welcome their little bundle of joy later this year.

Samantha and Raj Have Yet to Make an Official Announcement

Although the report has sparked widespread speculation, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru have not officially confirmed the pregnancy. Sources close to the couple suggest they are cherishing this special phase in private and enjoying quality time together. Samantha, who has consistently maintained boundaries around her personal life, has remained silent on the rumours and has not addressed them on social media. Raj Nidimoru, best known as one-half of the filmmaker duo Raj & DK, has also refrained from commenting on the claims. If the reports eventually prove true, it would mark the couple’s first child together.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Upcoming Projects

On the work front, Samantha Ruth Prabhu recently returned to Telugu cinema with Maa Inti Bangaaram, which hit theatres on June 18, 2026. Directed by Nandini Reddy, the film stars Samantha in the lead alongside Gulshan Devaiah and Diganth Manchale. The much-anticipated project has emerged as one of the actress’s most discussed releases in recent times and further strengthened excitement among her devoted fans across the industry and audiences alike.

Even as pregnancy rumours continue to make headlines, Samantha remains in focus for her personal and professional achievements. With Maa Inti Bangaaram now running in theatres and speculation about motherhood gaining momentum, the actress seems to be entering a significant and deeply personal phase of life.