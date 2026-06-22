Pro-Khalistan Protester Arrested After Disrupting Diljit Dosanjh’s San Francisco Concert

Punjabi singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh’s concert in San Francisco witnessed a brief disruption after a pro-Khalistan protester allegedly attempted to interrupt the event, leading to his arrest by local authorities. The incident occurred during Diljit’s ongoing international Aura World Tour and quickly attracted attention on social media, where videos from the venue began circulating soon after.

According to reports, the disruption took place while Diljit was performing before a packed audience in San Francisco. Witnesses said a man carrying pro-Khalistan material attempted to create a disturbance inside the venue, prompting immediate intervention by security personnel. The situation was brought under control before it could significantly affect the concert proceedings. Local law enforcement officials subsequently detained the individual and removed him from the venue. The man was later arrested on charges related to disturbing a public event, according to reports.

Videos shared online showed a brief commotion among attendees before security staff escorted the individual away. Audience members could be heard expressing confusion as the incident unfolded. However, the disruption lasted only a short time, and the concert resumed without any major interruption.

The incident comes amid a series of controversies involving Diljit Dosanjh and various pro-Khalistan groups over the past year. Interestingly, the singer has on multiple occasions publicly distanced himself from attempts to use his concerts as platforms for political messaging. During a concert in Calgary earlier this year, Diljit was seen stopping his performance after some audience members began waving pro-Khalistan flags. In videos that later went viral, the singer urged attendees not to bring political agendas into a musical event and made it clear that his concerts were intended to unite people through music rather than divide them through politics.

Diljit’s relationship with certain Khalistan-supporting groups has remained complicated. In recent months, some organisations have openly criticised the singer for actions they viewed as inconsistent with their ideology. One such controversy erupted after Diljit appeared on a television programme and was seen touching the feet of veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan as a mark of respect. Following that episode, some pro-Khalistan groups threatened to disrupt his overseas concerts, particularly in Australia.

The singer has also faced security concerns in India. Earlier this year, authorities deployed security around his Ludhiana property after a threatening email allegedly linked to a Khalistan-linked organisation warned of attacks against him and his associates. The threat followed a separate shooting incident targeting the residence of one of his managers. Police later increased vigilance around locations associated with the singer as a precautionary measure.

Despite these incidents, Diljit has largely avoided direct political engagement in public statements. Instead, he has consistently emphasised his identity as an entertainer and artist. Over the years, the singer has built a global fan base that extends well beyond Punjab, becoming one of the most successful Indian performers internationally. His appearances at events such as Coachella and international tours across North America, Europe and Australia have helped establish him as one of the leading global ambassadors of Punjabi music.

Following the San Francisco incident, fans praised the swift response of security personnel and local authorities. Many social media users noted that the quick intervention ensured that thousands of attendees could continue enjoying the concert without further disruption.

Neither Diljit Dosanjh nor his management team had issued an official statement on the incident at the time of reporting. However, the episode has once again highlighted the security challenges faced by high-profile artists performing before large international audiences, particularly when political issues intersect with entertainment events.