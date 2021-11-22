Mukesh Khanna Was furious at Kangana Ranaut’s ‘Begging’ Statement, Said- The Actress Speaking All This In Flattery Of The Government

TV’s Shaktimaan Mukesh Khanna is one of those few actors who give their opinion on every issue. Now he has slammed actress Kangana Ranaut for her ‘begging’ statement. The veteran artist has called Kangana a sycophant for this statement and said that it shows her ignorance, which she has said such things about independence after getting the award.

Mukesh Khanna wrote on his social media account, ‘Many people are repeatedly telling me that you did not comment on the sarcasm made on the independence of the country. Why?? So let me tell you, I have given. But maybe not read. So thought I should say it publicly. According to me, this statement was childish. Was funny, inspired by flattery. Reflects ignorance or was a side effect of the Padma Award. I do not know, but everyone knows this and also believes that our country became independent on 15th August of 1947. Even trying to dress it differently would be nothing short of foolish for anyone.

Bhishma Pitamah of Mahabharata further said, ‘But here I would also like to disclose that to say or sing that. Gave us freedom without sword without shield, the saints of Sabarmati, you have done wonders. Is equally far from reality. As in the above statement. The reality is that if anyone created a fear of escape in the mind of the British government, it was the sacrifice of countless revolutionaries of the country, the fear of Subhas Chandra Bose’s Azad Hind Fauj and the rebellion of his own soldiers. So please don’t make such controversial statements.

Let us inform that earlier Mukesh Khanna had also expressed anger over Vir Das’s statement of two India. He even said that the number of applause Vir Das got the same number of whips he should get from our countrymen. Mukesh Khanna further said, ‘what does this Virdas want to prove that he has so much courage that he can speak against the whole country. And he is also ruining the name of his country in the hall of foreign soil and doing evil here?’