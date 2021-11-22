Abhishek Bachchan Was The First Choice To Play Bob Biswas: Sujoy Ghosh

Filmmaker Sujoy Ghosh has revealed that actor Abhishek Bachchan was approached to play the killer while making the 2012 film Kahaani, about the soon to be released film ‘Bob Biswas’ on ZEE5. But due to lack of time, he refused to do the film. Vidya Balan played a pregnant woman Vidya Bagchi in this thriller film Kahaani. Who was looking for her husband in Kolkata? In the film, the character of killer Bob Biswas was played by Saraswat Chatterjee, who happens to be a LIC agent. Talking to news agency PTI, filmmaker Sujoy Ghosh said that earlier the film was focused on the characters of Bob Biswas, but changes were made after Abhishek Bachchan did not do the film.

The director further added that ‘the original script explored Bob’s struggles, which was quite encouraging. But after the actor refused, I decided to focus this film only on Vidya and Bagchi. Sujoy Ghosh said that when I started working on Bob Biswas again and once again went to Abhishek Bachchan and asked him if he had time and he would play this character. After which he immediately said yes’. Directed by Diya Annapurna Ghosh, the film is being produced under the banner of Sujoy’s Bound Script Production and Shah Rukh Khan’s company Red Chillies Entertainment. At the same time, the filmmaker said that we wanted to make a James Bond-like character with Bob Biswas, which is not based on anyone actor. It could have turned into a completely new character. Bob Biswas will premiere streaming on 3rd December on ZEE5.