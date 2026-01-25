Munmun Dutta Opens Up About Marriage, Children, and Her Ideal Partner on Ranveer Allahbadia’s Podcast

Actress Munmun Dutta, best known for her role as Babita Ji in the popular sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, has once again grabbed attention with her candid revelations about marriage, relationships, and self-love. At 38, Munmun is currently single and unmarried, and she recently spoke openly about her personal choices during a conversation on Ranveer Allahbadia’s podcast.

Munmun Dutta Opened Up On Marriage Plans

Over the years, Munmun Dutta’s name has often been linked with her co-star Raj Anadkat, but both actors have strongly denied dating rumors and have even called out people for spreading baseless speculation. Now, the actress has addressed topics like marriage and children in her own words, giving fans a glimpse into her mindset.

Talking about her youthful appearance and glowing skin, Munmun shared an honest perspective. She said that people from her generation tend to look younger because of their inner happiness and energy. She added that being unmarried and child-free allows her to focus entirely on herself, which reflects positively on her overall well-being. When asked if she plans to get married, Munmun Dutta admitted that she is currently unsure.

She explained that she enjoys love but has never chased the idea of marriage. According to the actress, marriage was never a lifelong dream for her, and she never imagined an ideal husband or perfect marriage while growing up. She believes that if marriage is meant to happen, it will happen naturally. Munmun also spoke candidly about the qualities she looks for in a partner. She emphasized that good communication skills, intelligence, and loyalty are extremely important to her.

The actress was refreshingly honest when she admitted that looks and financial stability also matter to her. She stated that every aspect plays a role in life and that personal preferences should be accepted without judgment. Describing her type, Munmun said she prefers a tall, fair, good-looking man with gentlemanly qualities. During the podcast, Munmun Dutta also revealed that she finds several American, British, and Korean actors attractive. When asked if she would consider marrying a foreigner, the actress responded positively.