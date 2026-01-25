Greek God Aka Hrithik Roshan Spotted on Crutches at Party, Fans Express Concern Over Actor’s Health

Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan has once again sparked concern among fans after being spotted using crutches at a recent party in Mumbai. The actor attended a get-together hosted by filmmaker Goldie Behl at his residence, where pictures and videos of Hrithik arriving with support quickly went viral on social media. In one of the circulating videos, Hrithik Roshan can be seen walking carefully with the help of crutches.

The actor kept his look casual yet stylish, dressed in an all-black outfit featuring a jacket, joggers, sneakers, and a cap. While Hrithik appeared calm and composed, his appearance left fans worried about his health. Soon after the visuals surfaced online, fans flooded the comment section with messages of concern and support. One fan wrote, “Sir, you will recover soon, don’t worry.” Another questioned, “Why does he get injured every year?”

Several others wished him a speedy recovery, with comments like “Get well soon” dominating the post. Some fans also expressed concern about whether the injury could impact his upcoming film ‘Krrish 4’. A fan also recalled Hrithik’s previous injury and praised his dedication, writing that it is hard to imagine how the actor performs intense action sequences, maintains peak fitness, and delivers physically demanding roles despite recurring injuries.

This is not the first time Hrithik Roshan has been seen on crutches. Last year in March, the actor suffered a knee injury and had to rely on crutches for support. At that time, his manager had confirmed that Hrithik injured his knee during rehearsals for a song in ‘War 2’ and was advised complete rest by doctors. The injury did not occur during filming but during practice sessions.

On the professional front, Hrithik Roshan is gearing up for his much-anticipated return as a superhero in ‘Krrish 4’. The film is expected to go on floors in 2026 and holds special significance as Hrithik will also be making his directorial debut with the project. Fans are hopeful that the actor makes a full recovery well before the film’s shoot begins.