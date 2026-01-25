Soha Ali Khan Pens Emotional Note for Kunal Khemu as Couple Celebrates 11 Years of Marriage, Read To Know

One of Bollywood’s most loved and low-key couples, Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Khemu, are celebrating a special milestone in their lives. The couple marked their 11th wedding anniversary on Sunday, and the occasion became even more special when Soha shared a heartfelt post dedicated to her husband on social media. Soha Ali Khan posted a beautiful video that captured precious moments from Kunal Khemu’s life over the years.

The video showcased Kunal in candid and joyful moments, laughing, enjoying life, and being his authentic self. Adding a nostalgic touch, Soha chose the classic song “Yeh Ladka Hai Allah Kaisa Hai Deewana” from the 1977 film Hum Kisise Kum Nahin as the background music. Along with the video, Soha poured her heart out in the caption. She wrote, “I always knew Kunal was special. 11 years ago, we decided to spend our lives together, and even today, I feel that deciding to take this step was the best decision of my life. Our relationship has only grown stronger with time. Happy Anniversary, my Kunal.”

Her emotional words melted hearts and received immense love from fans and celebrities alike. Talking about Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Khemu’s love story, the two first met on the sets of the film Dhoondte Reh Jaoge in 2009. At that time, both were focused on their careers and maintained a professional distance. However, destiny had other plans. During the shooting of their second film, 99, their bond grew stronger as conversations increased and they began understanding each other better. What started as friendship slowly turned into trust and love.

After nurturing their relationship for several years, Soha and Kunal decided to take the next step and tied the knot in Mumbai on January 25, 2015. Their wedding was an intimate affair attended by close family members and friends. In 2017, the couple embraced parenthood with the arrival of their daughter, Inaaya Naumi Khemu, who often steals hearts on social media.

Let us tell you that even after more than a decade together, Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Khemu continue to set relationship goals with their simplicity, mutual respect, and deep bond, proving that love truly grows stronger with time. Their bond is a true example of inseparable love and real emotions.