‘Name The Friend, Then Talk’: Charu Asopa Shuts Down Rajeev Sen’s ‘Caught Red-Handed’ Accusation

Charu Asopa has responded strongly to ex-husband Rajeev Sen’s recent claim that he caught her “red-handed” speaking to his best friend behind his back. The television actor, who recently relocated to Bikaner with her daughter Ziana due to financial difficulties, used her latest vlog to clear the air.

Giving fans a glimpse into setting up her new home, Charu addressed online criticism around her work and finances. But the real headline moment came when she addressed Rajeev’s statement. “There was a comment that I was caught red-handed talking to one of his friends. What does that even mean? If he caught me, then tell me what I said — and to which friend?” she said, visibly annoyed. “Stop making statements in thin air.”

The accusation came from Rajeev’s interview with ETimes, where he alleged that Charu secretly started talking to his best friend of 20 years during a family trip to Dubai. “She even followed him on Instagram and stayed silent when I confronted her,” he claimed.

The couple, who married in 2019 and welcomed daughter Ziana in 2021, separated and officially divorced in 2023 after multiple public fallouts.