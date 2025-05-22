Om Raut To Bring Biopic of Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam Aka Missile Man of India With Dhanush In The Lead Role

Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam, a personality whom the whole country salutes, was an asset to the country and a blessing for the people of this country. Now there will be a chance to see the inspiring life of Kalam, the 11th President of India and known as ‘Missile Man’, on screen. Director Om Raut is going to make a biopic on him, in which South star Dhanush will play the character of Dr. Kalam and will elaborate the life and journey of him.

Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam

Dr A. P. J. Abdul Kalam, who lived his life with utmost simplicity and selflessly served the country throughout his life, said goodbye to this world on 27 July 2015. He died of a heart attack at the age of 84. He is also called the ‘President of the People’. He was also a well-known scientist and engineer. Every generation is inspired by his thoughts.

Dhanush

Now, director Om Raut, who made Prabhas’ film ‘Adipurush’, will make a biopic of APJ Kalam after announcing the film to be produced on 21 May. According to some of the media reports, the film will be jointly produced by Abhishek Agarwal, Bhushan Kumar, Krishna Kumar, and Anil Sunkar of ‘The Kashmir Files’ and ‘The Delhi Files’. The screenplay of this upcoming film is written by Saiwyn Quadras.

Dhanush

Let us tell you that the budget of ‘Adipurush’ was said to be Rs 700 crore. It was one of the most expensive Indian films. It was released in theaters on 16 June 2023 and proved to be a huge flop at the box office. It did a business of up to 390 crores. There was strong criticism of the film’s VFX and many other things. And we talk about Dhanush, then let us tell you that he made his Bollywood debut in the year 2013 with the film ‘Raanjhanaa’. Then appeared in ‘Shamitabh’ and ‘Atrangi Re’ was his last Hindi film.