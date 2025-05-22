‘Masaan’ Director Neeraj Ghaywan’s Film ‘Homebound’ Applauded For 9 Minutes At 78th Cannes Film Festival 

‘Masaan’ director Neeraj Ghaywan’s film ‘Homebound’ recently premiered at the 78th Cannes Film Festival in France. After watching this film starring Ishaan Khattar, Janhvi Kapoor, and Vishal Jethwa, the audience stood up and applauded the team of the film for about 9 minutes. Many pictures from the screening have gone viral on the internet, in which filmmaker Neeraj Ghaywan can be seen getting emotional during the applause.

Homebound Team

Let us tell you that Neeraj Ghaywan made ‘Masaan’ 10 years ago and left an indelible mark on everyone’s heart. And now he has directed one such heart-touching film, ‘Homebound’, which has started being discussed abroad even before its release. This film has been produced by Karan Johar. He was also present at the Cannes Film Festival, and when Neeraj got emotional, he hugged the producer.

Homebound Team

Seeing such a good response to the film, Ishaan Khattar’s eyes could not hold back tears. He also got emotional when the crowd was continuously standing and applauding. According to a media source, ‘Homebound’ revolves around two childhood friends who are looking for a police job. However, as they get closer to their dream, their friendship seems to be in danger. The director said, ‘It is about those people who are often overlooked.’

Homebound Team

Director Neeraj said that he hopes people will like this film. At the same time, veteran filmmaker Martin Scorsese is associated with this film as an executive producer. Praising it, he said, ‘I saw Neeraj’s first film, Masaan, in 2015 and I liked it very much. I liked the story, culture, everything, and I agreed to help. Neeraj has made a beautifully crafted film, which is an important contribution to Indian cinema. I am happy that this film has been officially selected for Un Certain Regard at Cannes.’