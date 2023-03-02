Pakistani Actor Ali Zafar Praised Dilip Kumar Fiercely, Know What He Said

Javed Akhtar’s entry into Pakistan’s house and showing him a mirror was in the news a lot in the past. While the Indian lyricist was widely praised in India for commenting on 26/11 in a program in Lahore, he had to face a lot of criticism in Pakistan. Some artists of Pakistan also gave their reactions on social media criticizing Javed Sahab. The name of Pakistani singer and actor Ali Zafar is also included in these celebs. But now, days after criticizing Javed Akhtar, Ali Zafar has praised Bollywood’s legendary late actor Dilip Kumar.

Amazed and in awe of Dilip Kumar sahab’s singing skills. This is live. Hear the vocal texture, the sur, lagao, expression. He could’ve done his own playback but I think being a perfectionist didn’t feel was something he should do. People close to him can share more on it I guess. pic.twitter.com/YkLIadVKLZ — Ali Zafar (@AliZafarsays) February 28, 2023

Ali Zafar has recently taken to social media to praise Dilip Kumar after condemning the comments made by Javed Akhtar on the 26/11 terror attacks in Pakistan about two weeks ago. Ali Zafar shared an old video of Dilip Kumar’s live singing performance. Sharing this, he wrote, “I am amazed by the singing skills of Dilip Kumar sir. It is live. Listen to his vocal texture, sur, lagao, expression. He could have done playback singing of his songs himself. But I think Being a perfectionist, he didn’t feel it was something he should do. I think people close to him can tell more about that.”

A few days back, Ali Zafar had earlier expressed displeasure over veteran lyricist Javed Akhtar’s scathing remarks. Javed had said, ‘Pakistanis should not feel bad when Indians talk about the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack.’ Ali Zafar had shared a long post on Instagram giving his comment on Javed Akhtar’s statement. Earlier, Ali Zafar was also trolled a lot for praising Javed Akhtar. Javed Akhtar was not affected even after the strong condemnation in Pakistan. After returning to India, Javed Saheb had said that while living in Pakistan, he did not feel afraid to speak his mind.

Let us tell you, Ali Zafar is one of those Pakistani actors who have shown their acting prowess in Indian films. Ali, included in the list of Pakistan’s biggest actors, has worked in Bollywood films including ‘Tere Bin Laden’, ‘Kill Dil’, ‘Mere Brother Ki Dulhan’, ‘Chashme Baddoor’ and many more. Ali Zafar is an actor as well as a good singer.