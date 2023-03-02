Prabhas Broke Up With Anushka Shetty After She Cheated On Him? Check Out To Know

Prabhas and Anushka Shetty’s were reportedly in a relationship but they never confirmed dating each other nor they denied. Fans even wanted them to get married. Reports of both getting married also surfaced. Now, as per reports, Prabhas broke up with Anushka Shetty for a big reason and it will shock you. Read on to know.

Reason Why Prabhas Broke Up With Anushka Shetty

A recent report in a portal stated that Prabhas and Anushka have broken up. The reason behind their split is the alleged affair of the actress with a senior actor and it caused disagreements between her and Prabhas. The Radhe Shyam actor has reportedly “distanced” himself from Anushka.

Also, reportedly, Prabhas’ mother too expressed disapproval of Anushka and her son’s relationship. She doesn’t want her to become her daughter–in–law after the rumour started doing the rounds.

Prabhas And Anushka Shetty’s Movies

Prabhas and Anushka met on the sets of Billa in 2009. Their chemistry was loved by audience and soon they became everyone’s favourite. Their on-chemistry is praised by critics and their fans. They starred in other movies like Mirchi, Baahubali: The Beginning and Baahubali: The Conclusion.

Prabhas and Anushka Shetty have appeared together in many movies and chat shows. They also promoted their movies together. The duo always called themselves ‘good friends’.

Prabhas’ Engagement Rumours With Kriti Sanon

Rumours of Prabhas and Kriti Sanon dating each other surfaced. But Kriti denied it and recently the Saaho actor’s team also squashed the rumours of both getting engaged. It was reported that they are getting engaged in Maldives. Both will be seen in Adipurush directed by Om Raut.

Prabhas and Anushka’s Upcoming Projects

Prabhas has Adipurush that has Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan and Sunny Singh. He will also be seen in Project K along with Deepika Padukone. The actor also has Salaar in his kitty. While Anushka Shetty has an untitled project, which is tentatively called Anushka 48, under UV Creations.