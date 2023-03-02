“I break beds”. John Abraham Calls Himself a Bed Breaker When Karan Johar Asked Him How Good He is in Bed?

John Abraham is undoubtedly one of the finest and most admired actors in Bollywood. His charming looks and his hot personality have gained massive female fans across the world. The Dhoom actor has one of the best-built bodies in the entertainment industry. Most recently, John showcased his acting skills in Pathaan when he played an antagonist. The actor has often shown why his performing abilities are a perfect match for his acting talent. Even though it was a difficult role to play in Pathaan opposite SRK, John didn’t allow the spotlight to get to him.

Karan Johar’s Koffee with Karan Episode

In an old Koffee With Karan episode, the Pathan actor showed his naughty side. The actor had a suitable response when the host, Karan Johar, asked him,” How good are you in bed?”. To this, John gave a savage and witty response. He said, ” I can’t rate myself and I don’t think about it. And I am probably not good because I break most of the beds I am in”. When Karan Johar clarified whether he is a bed breaker, to which handsome John says I am not good in bed, I break beds.

Well, this flirtatious and humorous side of John made Karan Johar laugh out loud. Surely John is a man who can make women blush.

Fans’ Response to the Episode’s Video

After the short clip of John and Karan’s old video surfaced, some of the users commented “How turned on was Karan after that?”. Another added, “I think Karan Johar got blushed when he said I break beds”. A fan said, “he is just turning on every girl out there.” Fans went gaga over his response.

On the work front, John, Shahrukh Khan and Deepika starring Pathaan have broken all box office records with collections crossing over 1000cr. Fans are awaiting the sequel of this movie and we are eager to watch what his character would portray in Pathaan 2.