‘Are You A Virgin?’, Asks An Instagram User To Divya Agarwal; Check Out Her Reply

Actress Divya Agarwal is quite active on social media. She often interacts with her Insta fam via Insta live or Ask Me Anything session. Recently, she interacted with fans in an ask-me-anything session. An user asked her if she is a virgin. Read on to know what she has said.

Divya Agarwal Asked By A User If She Is Virgin

Divya held an AMA session with her fans on Wednesday on Instagram. During the session, she was asked about her life, career, her engagement to restaurateur Apurva Padgaonkar and a lot more.

One question caught our attention and also Divya’s reply. The user asked, ‘Are you a virgin?’ Replying to the user, Divya wrote, ‘Yes’.

Divya Agarwal Lashes Out At Trolls For Being Called Gold Digger

Post her break-up with Varun Sood, Divya faced incessant trolling online. She has being called gold digger by a section of netizens. Now, in an interview when she was asked about it, she said that she has won reality shows and has been a part of three web shows and she is an independent girl. She also asked if a woman can’t want a partner who is also settled in his career and if that is being called a gold digger.

She also said that if she was a gold digger, she would not have worked hard and built a career. She would have found a rich guy and settled down.

Divya Agarwal’s Engagement With Apurva Padgaonkar

Divya got engaged to businessman and restaurateur, Apurva Padgaonkar last year in December. Both are often seen sharing loved up posts for each other on Instagram.

Divya made her acting debut with the web series Raagini MMS Returns 2, and also starred in Cartel and Abhay. She also appeared on reality shows like Spiltsvilla, Ace of Space, and Bigg Boss OTT.