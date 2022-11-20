Pakistani Fan Cried Hugging Shehnaaz, Showered Love In Front Of Media, Said, ‘Meri Bacchi Mil Gai’

This year Filmfare Middle East Achievers Night 2022 was organized in Dubai, in which many big stars of Bollywood appeared together. Shehnaaz Gill also reached this event, who was also honored in this award night. Shehnaaz dedicated her award to Siddharth Shukla. Many videos and pictures of Shehnaaz Gill have come out from this award night, in which she was seen meeting her fans. But the new video of the actress has grabbed everyone’s attention. Shehnaaz also met her Pakistani fan here. The woman was seen crying after seeing the actress.

This video of Shehnaaz Gill is becoming increasingly viral on social media. In this video, the actress is seen hugging a woman. At the same time, Shehnaaz also gets emotional after seeing the woman. It can be seen in the video that Shehnaaz is seen handling her fan. She first pacifies the woman and then hugs her. During this, Shehnaaz’s eyes are also seen getting wet. In the video, the woman is seen saying, “I have found my baby girl.”

This video of Shehnaaz is becoming increasingly viral on social media. Fans are praising the actress fiercely. A fan wrote, ‘The amount of love she gets across borders is unreal. We all consider her a part of our family. God bless you’. Another user wrote, ‘Everyone loves Shehnaaz.’ Apart from these, other fans have also praised Shehnaaz. Let us tell you that Shehnaaz Gill was seen remembering Siddharth Shukla at the award night. The actress had said for Siddharth, ‘You are mine and will remain mine, okay.’ Shehnaaz gave the credit for her success to Siddharth. In her speech after receiving the award, Shehnaaz said, ‘I will not dedicate this award to my family, my friends, and my team at all, because it is my hard work. And you are mine and will always be mine… Ok.’