Sonu Sood Came Forward To Help “Graduate Chaiwali”, Said, “No One Will Remove Your Stall Now”!!

Apart from acting in films, Sonu Sood is also known for helping people. The actor is engaged in helping any needy in every possible way. He helped people in every way possible during the lockdown country had during the Covid-19 pandemic. He helped people even going out of the way also. And now the actor has come forward to help Priyanka Gupta, popularly known as “Bihar Chaiwali”. Recently a video of Priyanka surfaced on social media, in which she was questioning the administration while crying bitterly. After this video surfaced, Bhojpuri actress Akshara Singh raised her voice in her support.

Sonu Sood

After the actress, now Sonu Sood has helped Priyanka. The actor himself has given this information through his Twitter handle. He tweeted, ‘Arranged a place for Priyanka’s tea shop. Now no one will remove Priyanka from there. I will come to Bihar and will have the tea from your hand soon’. Actually, the whole matter started when Patna Municipal Corporation removed the stall of Graduate Chaiwali while removing the encroachment a few days ago. After this step of the administration, a video of Priyanka crying went viral. After the video went viral, the administration also assured her for providing another place.

Priyanka

Talking about the work front, Sonu was recently seen in the film ‘Samrat Prithviraj’. In the film, he was seen in the character of Chandra Bardai. Although the film was not successful at the box office. After this film, he will soon be seen in the film ‘Fateh’. Apart from this, he is also working on the Tamil film ‘Tamilarasan’.