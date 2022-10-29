“People Tried To Bury Me”: Raveena Tandon Opens Up About Her Struggles & Survival In Film Industry!

Bollywood actor Raveena Tandon recently celebrated her 48th birthday. She said that it was difficult to survive in the industry. She revealed that it was riddled with dirty politics.

Raveena said, “Despite having such a great father, people tried to bury me, and reject me, but every time I fought back. This was never easy. And this really bothers me about this industry that a real talented person never gets the chance to prove themselves easily.”

She said, “I don’t appreciate the dirty politics that’s been going on in the industry for ages. In my 30-year-long career, I have seen so many people struggling to keep afloat and fight back. Some survive, some don’t and that’s so shattering to watch.”

She continued, “Female actors were always been given a side role…asked to do the romantic parts. There were no interesting and eye-catching roles for females long back. But now, the industry has changed a lot. And I’m liking it. Nowadays females do get several strong roles where they can pull off the whole movie. People’s mindsets have also evolved. People are giving shout-outs to those strong characters. People are supporting them hugely. My roles as Kasturi Dogra (Aranyak) or Ramika Sen (K.G.F: Chapter 2), were loved.”

On his birthday, the actor discussed the new work goals she has set for the coming year. She said, “I don’t want to be typecast after Aranyak. At this stage of my career, I want to explore more genres and want to be remembered for my versatility.”. Let’s see what life has chosen for me!”

As far as personal growth is concerned, Tandon mentioned that she has taken a very active interest in her wellness. She feels less stressed than last year. She concluded, “It is always a challenge to manage work and family together. But I see that I am less worried over small things. It is progressing well as my sleep is much better.”