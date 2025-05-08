Prateik Babbar Opened Up On Being A Drug Addict And Being Kicked Out of Whistling Woods For Taking Drugs

Bollywood actor Prateik Babbar, son of Raj Babbar and Smita Patil, has worked in films like ‘Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na’, ‘Dum Maaro Dum’. The actor recently got married to Priya Banerjee, and in an interview, he has confessed that he was addicted to drugs. During this, he also said that this addiction has troubled him badly personally and professionally.

He said in a conversation with one of the media houses, ‘I made a lot of wrong decisions. I will not say that I could have done something different, because I was suffering from something or the other from a very young age. I again chose the option of alcohol and drugs. I succumbed to my weakness. If I can say that, then I had a valid reason. Things were more complicated than they seem when we talk about it now. But those decisions shook my professional and personal life.’

He further said, ‘I shot for Jaane Tu and then I went to Whistling Woods. I was studying a little here and there. I didn’t understand what I was doing. I stayed there for about 2 years, and then I was kicked out of Whistling Woods for taking drugs. Now, when I think about it, it seems funny. I was kicked out of every school and college I went to. I had become a threat.’

Prateik, however, regrets that his grandparents saw him like this and said, ‘In the last few years, my grandparents saw my worst side. I was in the grip of drugs. My grandmother died after seeing me in the grip of drugs. I regret this. I wish she could see what kind of person I have become today.’ The actor was also in the news for not inviting his father, Raj Babbar, to his wedding.