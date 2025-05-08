‘My Kids Were Shocked To See Me Drunk In Bhang Ke Nashe Me Song In Koyla’, Madhuri Dixit On Not Watching Movie With Kids

Madhuri Dixit tied the knot with Dr. Shriram Nene in the year 1999 when her career was at its peak. After getting married, she moved to America. However, it was quite difficult for her to adjust to the habits there and live a normal life, as there are many Indians around the world who recognize her. She recently spoke openly about this and also told why she does not like to watch her films with her family, especially her children.

In an old interview, Madhuri admitted that she was feeling very uncomfortable when she went to America and said, ‘Indians are everywhere. When I used to go to buy groceries, some of them would recognize me. Sometimes, when you are buying tomatoes and cabbage, you meet another Indian. They were so polite and nice that they would tell me that they liked my films very much. They respected the fact that it was my private moment and I should be left alone.’

Madhuri further said, ‘But sometimes, it used to get scary for me, because I started driving there then. I used to have a lot of trouble finding addresses because I had never done that in India. Here, a driver would just take me where I wanted to go, but there, I had to find my own way. At such times, I used to hope that someone would recognize me and tell me that I am going the wrong way.’

She told how weird her sons felt seeing her drunk in the song ‘Bhang Ke Nashe Mein’ from Shah Rukh’s film ‘Koyla’. She recalled, ‘My children get a little nervous when they watch my films. They were watching the film Koyla on TV, and I left. When I returned, I saw a note on the computer. It read, ‘Dear mother, why are you behaving so strangely in this film?’