Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas have raised a fund of crores of rupees to help India from the corona pandemic. She has given this information through her Instagram video. Priyanka and Nick have raised 3 million US dollars to lift India from the Corona crisis. She has raised this amount through fundraising during the second wave of the coronavirus. Through this amount, people in the grip of the coronavirus in India will be helped.

Let me inform you that actress Priyanka Chopra started fundraising in April this year because of the havoc of the Coronavirus in India. She appealed to her fans and social media users to help India. After which this amount has been raised. Priyanka is currently shooting for her upcoming show ‘Citadel’ in London. Which is directed by Russo Brothers.

The show is a spy-thriller in which Priyanka will be seen opposite ‘Game of Thrones’ fame actor Richard Madden. Priyanka and Nick have thanked all the users and fund donors who helped in raising this amount. She has thanked everyone for the donation and said that you guys came forward when India needed help. She said that more than 15,000 people from all over the world have come forward to help India.

Nick said the support and love of people from all over the world have come to help India. Strangers have helped too. Priyanka said that we have done it together.

Priyanka will be seen in her next film ‘Text for You’. In it, she will be seen in the lead role alongside Celine Dion and Sam Heughan. Apart from this, she will also be seen in ‘Matrix 4’ and the recently announced film ‘Jee Le Zara’. Farhan Akhtar will direct this film.

Let us tell you that Priyanka and Nick Jonas got married on 2 December 2018 at the famous Umaid Palace in Jodhpur. They were married through both Hindu and Christian customs.