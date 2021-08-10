Priyanka Chopra Announced Her Upcoming Road Trip-Based Movie, “Jee Le Zara” With Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt

Recently Priyanka Chopra has confirmed her upcoming Road trip movie Jee le Zara with Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt. The film is directed by Farhan Akhtar. Priyanka Chopra Jonas said,” Did someone say road trip? #JeeLeZaraa

Bollywood stars Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Alia Bhatt, and Katrina Kaif are coming together for a new film titled Jee Le Zaraa. The film marks Farhan Akhtar’s comeback to direction after Don 2.

A motion poster of the film was shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt and Farhan Akhtar on their respective social media handles on Tuesday. The poster featured Alia, Katrina, and Priyanka’s names along with a car made from a collage of numerous locations in India. The motion poster gives out Dil Chahta and Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara vibes.

Sharing the post, Alia Bhatt said, “Did someone say road trip? #JeeLeZaraa.” Farhan shared the poster and wrote, “Did someone say road trip? Thrilled to announce my next film as director and what better day than 20 years of Dil Chahta Hai to do it. #JeeLeZaraa with @priyankachopra @katrinakaif @aliaabhatt will commence filming in 2022 and I cannot wait to get this show on the road.”

Jee Le Zaraa marks Farhan’s directorial comeback after over a decade. The filmmaker last directed Shah Rukh Khan’s Don 2 before shifting gears and pursuing acting. The film is written by Zoya Akhtar, Farhan Akhtar, and Reema Kagti; produced by Reema, Zoya Ritesh Sidhwani, and Farhan. It is expected to be released in 2023.

The movie Jee Le Zaraa adds to the already long list of movies Alia is set to appear in. The actor has Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi, SS Rajamouli’s RRR, and Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra with Ranbir Kapoor in the making. She recently began work on her home production, Darlings, with Shefali Shah.

Meanwhile, the upcoming road trip film would mark Priyanka Chopra’s comeback to Bollywood after The Sky Is Pink. The actor had worked with Farhan Akhtar in the film.

On the other hand, Katrina Kaif has Phone Bhoot with Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Tiger 3 with Salman Khan.