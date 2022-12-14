Priyanka Chopra Congratulates Ram Charan And Jr NTR For RRR Nomination At Golden Globe Awards

With SS Rajamouli, Ramcharan, Alia Bhatt in the lead, the makers of RRR are on cloud nine. This film has received a lot of love from the audience at the global level, but apart from this, the Telugu film ‘RRR’ is the only Indian film of the year 2022, which has been nominated for the Golden Globe Awards 2023 in the year 2023. The Bollywood industry was also very happy with the worldwide recognition of this film. Bollywood’s Desi Girl and Global Icon Priyanka Chopra also congratulated the entire team of RRR for the Golden Globe Awards 2023.

Priyanka Chopra shared a post on her official Instagram account congratulating the RRR team. In this post, the actress congratulated the RRR makers while sharing the post. Sharing the poster of RRR along with the Golden Globe Award, Priyanka wrote, “Many congratulations to the entire team including SS Rajamouli, Jr NTR, Ram Charan and Alia Bhatt.” For the unversed, Ramcharan worked with Priyanka Chopra in the remake of Zanjeer. Apart from Priyanka Chopra, people from Bollywood to Tollywood cinema congratulated RRR for this international success.

Ramcharan, Jr NTR and Alia Bhatt starred this film and it has received nominations in two different categories at the Golden Globe Awards 2023. It got the first nomination in the Non English Language Best Film and the second nomination it got for the popular song Naatu Naatu. The films that RRR will be up against are Korean film ‘Decision to Leave’, German film ‘All Quiet on Western Front’, Argentinian film ‘Argentina, 1985’ and French-Dutch film ‘Close’.

RRR was released in theaters on 24 March 2022. Alia Bhatt made her debut in the South Industry with this film. The film not only crossed the 100 crore mark in India, but also earned handsomely worldwide. This film of Ramcharan had earned up to 1200 crores worldwide. The story of the film is based on two real-life Indian heroes of the 1920s who rebelled against the Nizam and the British. Recently the film was released in Japan, where the film received a great response.