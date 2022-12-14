Karan Johar Will Not Launch New Faces In The Film Industry, Know The Reason

Bollywood veteran filmmaker Karan Johar continues to face allegations of nepotism. It is said about him that he only launches Star kids. Karan Johar is once again in the news. However, this time the reason is neither nepotism nor any dispute between them. This time the reason is a statement by Karan Johar. Actually, recently he has said that now he will not launch new actors. After all, what is the reason for Karan Johar to say this, let us know.

Filmmaker Karan Johar remains very active on social media. Recently, Karan was involved in a discussion with several big filmmakers, including Anurag Kashyap, Srinidhi Shetty, Dulquer Salmaan and many more. In this discussion, there was talk about the budget of Bollywood films and South films, during which Karan Johar said about the budget that if he launches new faces in the film industry today, then the audience will not like to watch the film. Filmmaker Karan also gave many reasons for this.

Filmmaker Karan Johar said during the conversation that he does not have separate marketing expenses, so he will not launch new stars. Karan Johar said that after launching new actors, the promotion of that film would cost him dearly. In this meeting, Karan Johar also mocked the marketing strategies of promoting films by going on reality shows and said, “Our PNA cost is wasted.” For your information, let us tell you that, Karan also told in the meeting that in Bollywood There is a lack of conviction. Now it will be interesting to see whether Karan Johar is really not going to launch new stars or he has just said this in jest.

Talking about Karan Johar, he is directing and producing Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt are working in the lead roles in this film. Apart from this, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi will also be seen working in the lead roles.