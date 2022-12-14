Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan Adorably Kiss Each Other While Taimur Enjoys Ride On Papa’s Shoulder; See Pics!

Bollywood stars Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan are one of the most beautiful pairs in Bollywood. They never fail to radiate couple goals. After almost a decade of being married and having 2 beautiful kids, the spark is still alive and we have the proof.

Today, the Nawabs were spotted just below their building. The paparazzi made sure to click them. But what caught our attention was the cute lip kiss shared by them while their elder son Taimur was on his father’s shoulder.

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan were spotted just below their building today. They seem to be in a good mood today as we can see them kissing each other on the lips in the pictures. It’s not always that we see Kareena and Saif indulging in PDA. Taimur Ali Khan, on the other hand, was seen in a fun mood as Saif slung him over his shoulder while looking at the phone. This family photo really made for a perfect snap today.

The entire Pataudi family recently left for Jaisalmer for a few days to celebrate Sharmila Tagore’s birthday. Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Soha Ali Khan, Saba Pataudi, Inaaya, Taimur, Jeh, and others were a part of the trip. We got to see some really fun pictures of the whole family.

Actor Saif Ali Khan will be seen in Adipurush with Prabhas and Kriti Sanon. The film will release in 2023. On the other hand, Tabu and Kriti will be seen with Kareena Kapoor in The Crew. She has Hansal Mehta’s next and Sujoy Ghosh’s Devotion of Suspect X.