Aishwarya Rai Wishes Her ‘Love, Life’ Daughter Aaradhya Bachchan On 11th Birthday; Fans Call Her ‘Mini Ash’

Actress Aishwarya Rai wished her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan on her 11th birthday with a picture. Taking to Instagram, Aishwarya posted a picture of her kissing Aaradhya. The number 11, decorated with flowers, is seen in the background.

In the picture, Aaradhya Bachchan wore a red dress. She wore a matching bow clip in her hair. She leaned back to kiss her mother on the lips. Aishwarya captioned it, “My love… my life… I love you, my Aaradhya.” She added red heart, heart eyes, kissing face, and hug emojis.

Fans commented, “Happy 11th birthday to mini Ash,” “A mother’s love knows no bounds. I pray you have a wonderful relationship forever,” “What a beautiful moment captured,” “Wow so beautiful pic of mom and daughter, we need more pics like that. Best pic of 2022. Mother-daughter kiss is blessing, understanding, love without anything in return,” “Aishwarya and Aradhya look the best! God bless you both” etc.

Some raised questions about the kissing picture. Some fans defended her. They commented, “Beautiful picture… As a mother who has same age girl as Aaradhya and we do kiss on lips.. And there is nothing but pure love that a mother has for her child and child has for her mum.. Happy 11th Aaradhya beta,” “Come on ppl just stop judging a mother and a daughters relationship…. It’s just a kiss which means love and affection…. Stop giving ur bullshit comments… Think positive and spread love…!!!!” “what’s worng with people…..she just posted a picture , why to make a issue. I am 20 year old girl even my mom still sometimes kisses me on lips” etc.