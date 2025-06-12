Goldy Brar Breaks Silence On Sidhu Moose Wala’s Murder, Claims ‘No Remorse’ In Chilling Interview

More than two years after the shocking daylight murder of Punjabi rapper Sidhu Moose Wala, the prime accused in the case, gangster Goldy Brar, has spoken out in a rare and chilling interview with the BBC. Brar, who is currently believed to be operating from Canada, justified the killing, claiming that Moose Wala’s “arrogance” and political influence left them no choice.

On May 29, 2022, Sidhu Moose Wala was ambushed near his village in Punjab’s Mansa district. He was driving his Mahindra Thar when two cars blocked his path and unleashed a hail of bullets—over 100 rounds were fired, killing the singer on the spot. The murder sparked national outrage and triggered a manhunt for Brar and his associates.

Speaking to the BBC, Brar said, “In his arrogance, he [Moose Wala] made some mistakes that could not be forgiven. It was either him or us. As simple as that.”

Goldy Brar, whose real name is Satinderjit Singh, is a close associate of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. He has been designated a terrorist under India’s Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). Interpol has issued a Red Corner Notice against him, and the Indian government has an active non-bailable warrant for his arrest.

According to India’s Ministry of Home Affairs, Brar is part of a terror and arms smuggling network and has links with the banned outfit Babbar Khalsa International. The ministry accuses him of using drone routes along the India-Pakistan border to smuggle high-grade weapons and of orchestrating targeted killings to destabilise Punjab.

Brar claimed that the feud with Moose Wala began after a kabaddi tournament in Punjab, where Sidhu allegedly supported rivals of the Bishnoi gang. “He was promoting our rivals. That’s when Lawrence and others got upset,” Brar said.

The situation reportedly escalated after the killing of Vicky Middukhera, a Bishnoi ally, in 2021. “Everyone knew Sidhu’s role… He used political power and money to support our rivals. Nobody listened to us, so we took matters into our own hands,” Brar alleged.

When questioned on whether the murder was justice or pure vigilantism, Brar dismissed India’s legal system entirely. “Law. Justice. There’s no such thing… I did what I had to do for my brother. I have no remorse whatsoever.”