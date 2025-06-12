Air India Plane Crash: Former Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani Reportedly Aboard London-Bound Flight: Deets Inside!!!

According to sources, former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani was reportedly on board the Air India flight that crashed near Ahmedabad airport on Thursday. On June 12, 2025, a tragic incident occurred when Air India flight AI 171, carrying 242 people on board, crashed shortly after takeoff from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad. The aircraft, a Boeing 787 Dreamliner, had lifted off at approximately 1:38 PM but soon lost altitude and plummeted into a densely populated residential area in Meghani Nagar, causing widespread devastation.

Air India Plane Crash: Tragedy Strikes Shortly After Takeoff

Among the passengers was former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, whose presence on the ill-fated flight was confirmed by Hindustan. Emergency services rushed to the scene immediately as plumes of smoke and flames engulfed the crash site, prompting a large-scale rescue and relief operation. Authorities are yet to release the full list of casualties and survivors, as search and recovery efforts continue amidst challenging conditions. The cause of the crash remains under investigation by aviation authorities and a special probe team.

According to some unconfirmed reports, former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani was listed as passenger number 12 on the ill-fated Air India flight. The tragic incident took place roughly five minutes after the aircraft took off. The flight was being piloted by Captain Sumit Sabharwal, with Clive Kunder serving as the co-pilot. Onboard the aircraft were a total of 242 individuals, which included 232 passengers, comprising 230 adults and 2 infants, in addition to 12 crew members. The circumstances surrounding the crash are still under investigation, and the passenger list is yet to be officially verified.

Emergency response teams at Ahmedabad airport were swiftly mobilized following the incident, with plumes of thick, dark smoke rising from the crash site, clearly visible from far away. The scene quickly turned into a high-alert zone as firefighting units, medical teams, and airport security personnel rushed to contain the situation and assist victims.

Coincidentally, a team comprising representatives from the Directorate of Airworthiness (DAW), the Aircraft Design and Airworthiness Wing (ADAW), and one Flight Operations Inspector (FOI) were already present in Ahmedabad on separate official assignments. Taking immediate action, they joined the investigation efforts, beginning to collect preliminary data and assess the circumstances surrounding the crash, while coordinated rescue and relief operations continued in full swing.

Who is Vijay Rupani?

Vijay Rupani was an Indian politician who served as the 16th Chief Minister of Gujarat from August 2016 to September 2021. Born on August 2, 1956, in Rangoon (now Yangon, Myanmar), he remained a prominent leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Rupani had a long-spanning political career over several decades, during which he held several prominent positions. He served as the Mayor of Rajkot from 1996 to 1997, was a Member of Parliament in the Rajya Sabha between 2006 and 2012, and held key cabinet portfolios in the Gujarat state government, including transport, labour, and water supply. He represented the Rajkot West constituency in the Gujarat Legislative Assembly and also served as the president of the Gujarat BJP before being appointed Chief Minister.

Ahmedabad Airport Operations Suspended

Ahmedabad airport operations were suspended following an Air India plane crash that occurred on June 12, 2025, shortly after the aircraft took off. “As a result of the Air India plane crash incident, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport (SVPIA), Ahmedabad, is currently not operational. All flight operations are temporarily suspended until further notice”, According to SVPIA’s spokesperson, the aircraft caught fire following the crash. Fire officer Jayesh Khadia stated that fire tenders were immediately dispatched to the site to extinguish the flames.