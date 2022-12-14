Amitabh Bachchan Reveals He Gets Very Little Time For Granddaughter Aradhya, Says- She Now Plays Mature Games!

Amitabh Bachchan has stated that his granddaughter Aaradhya Bachchan has matured and is now playing mature games. While speaking on his popular quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati, he also mentioned the games he plays with her.”The profession I’m in – films – I have to leave my house very early for work when she’s in school, and when I pack up and return home, she’s sleeping,” Amitabh said on KBC. We don’t get together very often, but on Sundays, we get together and have a great time.”

“She has stopped playing many of those games now that she is an adult child,” he added. She engages in mature games. There is one game: aapne joh bola uska last letter se fir bolna padta hai (the game in which we choose the last letter of the opponent’s word and say a word that begins with it). We also enjoy playing computer games. Not video games, but rather sports like tennis and football. We spend our time together in this manner.”

Aayansh, a young contestant of KBC asked Amitabh a few quick questions about his childhood. Amitabh told him that his favourite childhood toy was gilli danda. He also joked that since growing a beard, he has developed a habit of scratching it. He also admitted to picking his nose as a child. When asked about his favourite teacher, the actor stated that teachers can never be favourites because they scold children.

Amitabh revealed earlier this year about the gifts he gives to his granddaughter when she is upset with him. “When she gets angry or upset with me, I gift her chocolates,” he said on KBC in September. And what do women wear in their hair? Bands. Pink is her favourite colour, so when she is upset, I give her pink hair bands and clips. She becomes content at that point.”

Amitabh had also revealed how he stays in touch with her despite their conflicting schedules. “Thanks to technology, we can stay in touch via Facetime. Only on Sundays is she available, and if I have the time, I play with her.”