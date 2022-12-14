Mouni Roy Decks Up In Golden Sequin Saree, Slaying With Her Fashion Goals:See Pictures

Brahmastra Actress Mouni Roy can pull off anything, from casual ensembles for a summer day to the elegant six yards of grace for a festive occasion. Mouni enjoys dressing up in sarees and considers herself to be a “saree girl forever.” Recently, Mouni donned six yards of grace for a recent fashion photoshoot and looked like the epitome of elegance.

Mouni posed as a muse for fashion designer Dilnaz, choosing a sheer golden sequin saree from the designer house’s shelves. The Actress looked stunning in a sheer gold chiffon sari with silver sequins and gold embellishments. She wore it with a sleeveless blouse and a gold beaded sari. Mouni posed for the photos with her hair open in straight locks with a middle part, styled by fashion stylist Rishika Devnani.

Mouni posed for the indoor shoot and showed us how to combine elegance and sass in ethnic ensembles. Without Any doubt, She is looking Diva In this Gorgeous gold sequin saree. However, This is not the first time that Mouni looks beautiful in saree. Before this also she shared many pictures of herself in saree which absolutely gave unique fashion goals to saree lovers and her look was so much adored by her fans.

Recently, Mouni And her husband Suraj Nambiar Reached Qatar to appear at the FIFA World Cup. She posted some pictures from the moment on Instagram in which she is seen posing with her hubby. The couple was seen cheering for Vamos Argentina. Let us tell you the actress also shared a photo of Lionel Messi in her insta story who leads Argentina into the FIFA World Cup Final with a 3-0 victory.

On the work front, Mouni was last seen in Ayan Mukerji’s film Brahmastra along with Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, and Nagarjun. She played a negative role in the film which gathered lots of attention from her fan.