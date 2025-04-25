Priyanka Chopra Shared Glimpse of Her Healthy Daily Routine, Seen Sweating In Gym And Swimming 

Global icon Priyanka Chopra recently shared some of her photos on Instagram in which she gave a glimpse of her healthy daily routine. However, after some time she deleted her post. But by then it was too late since her post went viral in no time. In these viral pictures, the actress who earned name from Bollywood to Hollywood is seen frolicking in the swimming pool, sweating in the gym, getting massage and doing skin care.

Priyanka Chopra shared a short video on Instagram, in which she is seen in a swimming pool. She is looking amazing in a yellow strapless one-piece swimsuit. She hinted that swimming not only provides exercise, it also helps you stay away from stress and stay fit. Priyanka has also given her fans a glimpse of her gym routine in which she is wearing a stylish brown sports bra and matching shorts.

42-year-old Priyanka also takes full care of her skin. If she doesn’t get time, she does self-care in the car itself. She applies masks on her face and also uses new technology (machine lightup face therapy) to maintain her beauty. Apart from this, when Priyanka gets free time, she also gets a massage, which makes her feel very relaxed.

Even though Priyanka’s post was removed immediately, it has gone viral. She wrote in the caption, ‘Whenever possible, I adopt many ways to take care of myself. Your favorite self-care routine.’ Talking about the work front, Priyanka has many projects and she will be seen in ‘Heads of State’ and ‘The Bluff’. Apart from these two Hollywood films, she is also doing SS Rajamouli’s Telugu movie, which was shot in India recently.