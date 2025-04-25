‘Learn Kalma, Else You Know Consequences’, Pakistani Actor Advised Payal Ghosh To Learn Kalma Before Visiting Pahalgam

Actress Payal Ghosh, who has worked in South and Hindi films, has made a shocking claim amid growing concerns after Pahalgam attack. She said that she had booked for Kashmir trip a week ago, but on April 22, there was a terrorist attack in Pahalgam’s Baisaran Valley. After this, she is now in a dilemma whether to go there or not! When she tried to take advice from her Pakistani friend, he instead gave a ‘warning’.

Payal Ghosh

Let us tell you that the actress revealed that her friend said that if she want to go to Kashmir, then need to first learn Kalma, otherwise she must be ready to face the consequences. In the recent Pahalgam attack, eyewitnesses revealed that the terrorists had asked the dead about their religion before killing them. They targeted mostly Hindus that has shaken the whole country.

Payal Ghosh’s Post

Payal Ghosh said that she had booked a trip to Kashmir a week before the attack. After the terror attack, she was confused about whether to proceed! But a Pakistani friend of hers sent her such a message that she got scared. She says, ‘This is very disgusting. I shared my travel plans with a Pakistani actor and my friend, because I was waiting to go to Kashmir. My tickets were booked a week ago. But after the attack, I am confused whether I should go on the trip or not.’

Payal Ghosh

Payal further said, ‘There is already an atmosphere of uncertainty and in the midst of all this, when you have to hear such things, which indirectly tell that you are not safe in your own country, then obviously it will make you angry. He told me that I should learn ‘Ilm al-Kalam’ or else I should be ready to face the consequences. What exactly does he mean by ‘consequence’? I am really very angry after hearing this. This incident seems like a joke to the people of Pakistan.’