Priyanka Chopra Shares Adorable Singing Clip of Her Daughter Malti Marie, Fans Calls It A Talent Inherited From Parents

Global star Priyanka Chopra, who continues to shine in both Bollywood and Hollywood, celebrated a warm and joyful Thanksgiving with her family at their California home. The actress shared heartwarming glimpses from the celebration, and the internet can’t get enough, especially of her daughter Malti Marie, who stole the show with her adorable singing.

Malti Marie Sang For Her Dad

Priyanka shared a beautiful video in which her 3-year-old daughter, Malti Marie can be seen humming a melodious tune in her soft, sweet voice. The clip has gone viral across social media platforms, with fans saying that Malti is clearly following in the musical footsteps of her parents, Nick Jonas and Priyanka herself. Many commented that Malti’s voice is a blend of her parents’ talents, calling her a future star in the making. For those unaware, Malti was born via surrogacy in January 2022.

Priyanka’s Thanksgiving post gives fans a peek into her cozy family time. The actress is seen, enjoying a relaxing afternoon on the grass in warm sunshine sharing a quiet dinner with Nick Jonas and little Malti, capturing tender family moments full of warmth and love. The pictures and videos exude peace, comfort, and togetherness something fans adore about the family.

On the professional front, Priyanka Chopra is all set to return to Indian cinema after years. She will be starring opposite Mahesh Babu in SS Rajamouli’s highly anticipated film Varanasi. She will be playing the role of Mandakini in this ambitious Telugu project, which is slated for release in 2027. The film marks Priyanka’s grand comeback to the Indian film industry, and excitement is already building among her fans. Apart from Varanasi, Priyanka is also busy with her Hollywood commitments. She will be seen in The Bluff and Judgment Day.