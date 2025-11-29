Ahaan Panday And Aneet Padda Became The New Gen Z Icons of Indian Cinema With Their Chemistry In Saiyaara

Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda have become an iconic pair in Bollywood, winning hearts across the nation with their performances in the romantic drama Saiyaara. Directed by Mohit Suri, the film, which released on July 18, 2025, has taken the box office by storm, grossing over ₹570.33 crore worldwide, and has solidified the duo’s status as the new Gen Z icons of Indian cinema. Their chemistry, both on and off-screen, has made them a favorite among fans, especially those who ship the pair as a real-life couple.

The film’s success is not just limited to its box-office earnings; Saiyaara resonated deeply with audiences for its raw emotion, captivating romance, and memorable performances. Ahaan Panday made his big-screen debut with this film, while Aneet Padda, who had already made a mark with her role as Roohi in Amazon Prime’s Big Girls Don’t Cry, earned widespread acclaim for her portrayal of the strong yet vulnerable character.

The film’s success led to Ahaan and Aneet receiving the Gen Z Icon Award at the prestigious CNN-News18 Indian of the Year 2025. Their portrayal of Zain Ji and Sana became iconic, with Zain’s emotional moments, particularly his crying and frustration, becoming memorable scenes that connected with fans on a personal level. Their undeniable chemistry on-screen has translated into real-life affection from their fans.

Several behind-the-scenes videos have surfaced showing Ahaan and Aneet reenacting their Saiyaara roles, leaving fans swooning. One video even shows them romancing on stage to a song from the film, bringing back the magic that audiences fell in love with. Another video captures a sweet moment between the two as they sit together in the audience, with Ahaan whispering something in Aneet’s ear. Their closeness off-screen has sparked speculation about their bond, with fans commenting that their relationship mirrors their characters’ on-screen romance.