“I Don’t Know How I Became A Star”, Aamir Khan Reflects on His Unconventional Stardom and Career Choices

At the 56th International Film Festival of India (IFFI), Aamir Khan shared candid insights into his career, which spans over three decades. Known for his unorthodox approach to filmmaking, Aamir admitted that he never understood how he became a star. Reflecting on his career, he said, “I don’t know how I became a star. Logically, I shouldn’t have become a star. I broke every rule and did everything unrealistic.”

Aamir Khan

Aamir Khan On His Career

He emphasized that many of his film choices defied conventional industry norms, and from a commercial perspective, he often made risky decisions that seemed unlikely to succeed. Yet, despite these risks, Aamir’s career has flourished, and he expressed immense gratitude for the success he has achieved. Aamir cited films like Sarfarosh, Lagaan, Ghajini, and Taare Zameen Par, which were considered experimental at the time, and questioned their commercial viability.

Aamir Khan

Also Read: Ahaan Panday And Aneet Padda Became The New Gen Z Icons of Indian Cinema With Their Chemistry In Saiyaara

Aamir recalled, “I don’t know if it will work or not. Even with films like Sarfarosh and Lagaan, when we were releasing them, we had no idea whether people would like them or not.” This uncertainty didn’t stop Aamir from following his instincts. He chose roles that resonated with him personally, often picking projects that were different from mainstream fare. He explained that his goal was always to offer something new to his audience, stating, “I don’t want to do the same thing over and over again. My personal nature is such that I choose different stories.”

Aamir Khan

One of the key moments Aamir highlighted was his decision to star in Ghajini in 2008. At the time, action films were not in vogue, and many advised him against it. But Ghajini turned out to be a massive success, rejuvenating the action genre in Bollywood. Aamir’s latest film, Sitar Zameen Par, also surprised him with its success, grossing over ₹250 crore at the box office. He admitted that he never focuses on social issues when choosing a script, but if a film happens to carry a meaningful message, it’s an added bonus.