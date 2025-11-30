Paras Chhabra Claims Bigg Boss 13 Was Biased Toward Sidharth Shukla; Says His Finger Surgery Was Never Shown

Even years after Bigg Boss 13 ended, conversations around the season continue to make headlines. In a recent podcast with evicted Bigg Boss 19 contestant Basir Ali, former BB13 finalist Paras Chhabra openly accused the makers and host Salman Khan of favoritism, particularly towards the season’s winner, Sidharth Shukla, who later passed away in 2021, became one of the biggest stars the show ever produced.

But Paras now claims that during the season, the show’s portrayal was selectively edited in a way that allegedly favored Sidharth. In the podcast, Paras recalled suffering a severe finger injury during Bigg Boss 13, which eventually required a trauma surgery. He explained, “When I injured my finger, I went out for an operation. A rod was inserted in my finger. The surgeon said it was a trauma operation and needed immediate treatment. Otherwise, my hand might have had to be amputated.”

Paras said the surgery lasted two to two-and-a-half hours, and he spent days in the hospital without access to television or updates. Paras claimed that while he received no coverage from the show, Sidharth Shukla’s typhoid incident was prominently featured on TV. He said, “When Bigg Boss ended, I saw they showed Sidharth’s typhoid very clearly. They took him to the hospital, showed him on a hospital bed, and even showed him talking to Salman Khan on the weekend.”

Paras then questioned why his own medical emergency wasn’t documented for the viewers. When Paras asked Basir why his surgery was never shown, Basir responded, “Because the show wasn’t for you.” Paras agreed, adding, “They didn’t show it because I might get sympathy. And when I came back after my operation, Salman sir didn’t even ask how my finger was. The bandage stayed for a month, no one asked even once. I believe there were instructions from behind the scenes not to ask, so that I wouldn’t receive sympathy.”