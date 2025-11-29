Deepika Padukone’s Sister Anisha Padukone Set to Marry Rohan Acharya, Brother of Karan Deol’s Wife Drisha 

Wedding bells are ringing in the Padukone family! Deepika Padukone’s younger sister, Anisha Padukone, is all set to marry her long-time fiancé, Rohan Acharya, in a beautiful celebration that will bring together two prestigious families from the world of cinema and business. The news of their impending marriage has been met with much excitement, especially as the groom is linked to the famous Deol family of Bollywood.

Rohan Acharya, the Dubai-based businessman who will soon be part of the Padukone family, is no stranger to high-profile circles. He hails from a distinguished family with notable connections in the world of cinema. Rohan is the great-grandson of the legendary filmmaker Bimal Roy, and his family’s deep roots in the industry are only set to grow with his upcoming marriage to Anisha Padukone.

What’s particularly interesting about Rohan’s family is that his sister, Drisha Acharya, is married to Karan Deol, the eldest son of Bollywood actor Sunny Deol. This means that after Anisha marries Rohan, she and Deepika will be formally linked to the Deol family, making the union even more significant. The connection between the Padukones and the Deols brings together two of the most respected families in the industry, further raising the excitement surrounding the wedding.

Anisha Padukone, who has always kept a relatively low public profile compared to her famous sister, is a former professional golfer who represented India at both national and international levels. Anisha’s sporting career was notable, but she has since transitioned into a leadership role, becoming the CEO of The Live Love Laugh Foundation. The foundation, founded by Deepika Padukone in 2015, focuses on raising awareness about mental health and reducing the stigma surrounding it, a cause that Anisha is deeply passionate about.