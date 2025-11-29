CID Fame Aditya Srivastava Became A Groom After 25 Years of Marriage, Photos From The Event Going Viral

CID, the iconic Indian crime drama, has left an indelible mark on the hearts of its viewers, especially those who grew up watching it since the ’90s. The series is known for its unforgettable cast, and one name that continues to resonate with fans is Aditya Srivastava, who played the beloved Inspector Abhijeet. Recently, Aditya made headlines once again, but this time it wasn’t for his role on the show, it was for a series of viral photos and videos in which he was seen dressed as a groom.

Aditya Srivastava

Aditya Srivastava Became Groom

When images and clips of Aditya in a groom’s attire circulated online, many fans were quick to assume that the actor was getting married. The photos, which showed him celebrating with family and friends, sparked a flurry of reactions, with fans flooding social media with congratulatory messages and excited comments. However, the truth behind these photos was far from what fans initially believed.

Aditya Srivastava

The images were not from a new wedding but rather from a wedding anniversary celebration. Aditya, who has been married for many years, was simply celebrating another milestone with his wife, Mansi Srivastava. Aditya Srivastava and Mansi Srivastava have been happily married since 2003. The recent photos were taken during their anniversary celebration on November 22nd, where Aditya dressed up in a groom’s outfit as part of the special occasion.

Aditya Srivastava

It was a joyous moment shared with their loved ones, including their two daughters, Aarushi and Advika. The groom’s attire and the cheerful celebration were part of the festivities, and fans quickly reacted with warmth and affection. Some fans joked about Aditya’s famous character on CID, “How could he do this to Dr. Tarika?” Another said, “Abhijeet Sir, so sweet!” Many fans also took a nostalgic trip down memory lane, with one fan writing, “I’ve been watching CID since childhood, and now my kids are in school and college and getting married.”