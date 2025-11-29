Dilip Shares He Is Willing To Join Bigg Boss 20, Discusses His Plan With Abhishek Bajaj & Farah Khan 

Farah Khan’s YouTube vlog has become a fan favorite, offering a behind-the-scenes look into her kitchen and the fun-filled dynamics with her quirky team. In her latest vlog, the spotlight was on Abhishek Bajaj, the popular Bigg Boss 19 contestant, who joined Farah and her ever-entertaining cook Dilip while they cooked up a storm in the kitchen. As Farah and Dilip prepared Thecha Chicken, Dilip wasted no time in sharing his future plans.

Farah Khan & Dilip

Dilip With Abhishek Bajaj

His dream is to join the cast of Bigg Boss. He excitedly told Abhishek, “When you come, I’ll take some tips from you. I also want to go to Bigg Boss!” Abhishek, always ready for some fun, immediately played along, teaching Dilip his signature mantra, “Good guy on the hood, everything else on the thud.” However, Dilip, in his trademark over-the-top style, repeated the line so loudly that it nearly caused a commotion in the kitchen. His dramatic delivery had Farah rushing in, looking shocked. “What are you doing, Dilip?” she asked, clearly bewildered by his intensity.

Farah & Abhishek

Abhishek, ever the mediator, quickly reminded Dilip, “This isn’t Bigg Boss’s house, it’s Farah Ma’am’s house! Take it easy!” This hilarious moment sent Farah into a fit of laughter, but she was still puzzled by the whole thing. When she learned that thud meant foot, she warned Dilip, jokingly, “Dare to do that to me sometime, or I’ll have to use my chin on you!” The playful banter continued to escalate, and fans couldn’t stop laughing at the hilarious dynamics between the three.

Farah & Abhishek Bajaj

The kitchen chat took another funny turn when Farah asked Dilip, “So angry, who were you angry at? Who were you going to hit?” Dilip, ever the sly fox, pointed at Farah herself. A shocked Abhishek gasped, “Was he angry at you?” Dilip immediately denied it, saying, “Never, I could never be angry at Farah madam!” But Farah was quick to tease him, “Should I reduce your salary?” to which Abhishek joked, “If you do that, maybe he’ll get angry at you!”