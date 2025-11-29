Shraddha Kapoor’s Massive Paycheck For Voicing ‘Judy Hopps’ in Zootopia 2 Leaves Fans Stunned: Read Here!

“Zootopia 2” is set to be released in theaters on November 28, 2025, with Shraddha Kapoor voicing Judy Hopps in the Hindi version. Weeks earlier, the announcement instantly made her the talk of the town. The film is the sequel to the 2015 hit, and Shraddha’s involvement added major excitement among fans. Many were curious about the amount she charged for lending her voice to the beloved character. Reports revealed that Shraddha Kapoor received a substantial fee for the Disney project, reflecting both her star power and the rising demand for high-quality voice performances in animated films that continue to attract audiences worldwide today.

‘Judy’ in Zootopia 2 was voiced by Shraddha Kapoor

On November 8, 2025, Shraddha Kapoor announced on Instagram that she had been selected to voice Judy Hopps in Disney’s Zootopia 2. The news spread quickly, drawing an outpouring of congratulatory messages from fans and friends in the comments. Sharing the update, Shraddha expressed her excitement and gratitude for the opportunity, acknowledging how much the character meant to her and promising to give her best to bring Judy’s spirited, determined personality to life in the upcoming film later this year. “Bohot jyada excited to join the #Zootopia2 family, as the voice of the amazing Judy Hopps in Hindi – She is feisty, courageous, enthu cutlet aur cute toh hai hi.. bachpan se.”

Multiple behind-the-scenes clips featuring Shraddha Kapoor were later shared, showing her not only voicing ‘Judy’ but also enjoying the process. In the film, ‘Judy Hopps’ is a courageous rabbit police officer who teams up with ‘Nick Wilde’ to crack a challenging case. As the investigation unfolds, it is the charming chemistry between Judy and Nick that truly captures attention. Their dynamic partnership brings depth, warmth, and humor to the story, making their bond the film’s central highlight.

What Was Shraddha Kapoor Paid for Voicing ‘Judy Hopps’?

A Big TV report has revealed the possible fee taken home by the Stree actress, though neither she nor the film’s makers have confirmed it. According to the report, Shraddha Kapoor charged between Rs. 1 to 1.5 crore for dubbing ‘Judy’. Notably, this is reportedly the highest amount ever paid to a Bollywood actor for dubbing work, making her one of the industry’s most well-compensated voice artists.

Shraddha Kapoor recently spoke about Zootopia 2, sharing a heartfelt message about the film. She expressed that everyone should have a “Nick” in their lives, and for her, that role is beautifully fulfilled by her family. She also encouraged fans to watch the movie. As reported by The Times of India, the Aashiqui 2 actress shared her thoughts warmly.

“Everybody needs a Nick in their life who supports them till the end. For me, my mother, father, and brother are like Nick.The film is full of heart, and it carries a message that will resonate with people of all ages. I would urge everyone to go and watch it with their families. It’s a must-watch for all ages. I’m going to see it with my entire family… and you should all go with yours too.”

Shraddha Kapoor’s Career Journey

Shraddha Kapoor is a popular Bollywood actress known for her powerful performances, infectious laugh, and lively personality. For over a decade, she has delivered several hit films, including Ek Villain, Haider, Aashiqui 2, Ok Jaanu, Half Girlfriend, Saaho, Baaghi, Chhichhore, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, and Stree 2. She is reportedly set to appear next in the film Eetha. Beyond acting, she has showcased her talent as a singer in multiple Bollywood songs. In her personal life, Shraddha is rumoured to be in a relationship with Rahul Mody and remains admired across India and around the world today.