Fans Slammed Rekhaji Along With Other Stars For Ignoring Bigg Boss 19 Fame Abhishek Bajaj On Stage 

Abhishek Bajaj’s exit from Bigg Boss 19 during Weekend Ka Vaar earlier this month came as a shock to many. The actor, known for his fiery debates and strong opinions inside the house, had become a fan favorite, often making headlines for his straightforwardness and his close bond with fellow contestant Ashnoor Kaur. However, his unexpected elimination left viewers questioning his exit and has kept the spotlight on him even after leaving the show.

Abhishek recently appeared on Farah Khan’s YouTube show, where he shared his Bigg Boss experience, delving into the emotional rollercoaster of being part of the reality show. He discussed his on-screen persona and how it felt to be a part of the intense drama. When asked if he was short-tempered, Abhishek admitted that the emotions in the Bigg Boss house could get overwhelming. He said, “So many emotions, they get intense there. If I can’t express my opinion, how will people know who I am? I felt it was too much there. I’m a little calmer. I haven’t had so many fights.”

This candid reflection showed a more introspective side of Abhishek, highlighting his ability to grow through the experience. While Abhishek’s Bigg Boss journey was marked by several memorable moments, a recent incident at a film party has left his fans heartbroken and furious. The event was a star-studded affair celebrating the film Gustakh Ishq, starring Vijay Varma and Fatima Sana Shaikh. The party saw a host of celebrities, including Rekha, Kajol, and Manish Malhotra, and Abhishek was also in attendance.

However, a video from the event quickly went viral on social media, and fans were outraged by how Abhishek appeared to be ignored during a photo session. In the video, Fatima Sana Shaikh is seen posing for pictures with Rekha and other celebrities without acknowledging Abhishek, who is standing nearby. The video left fans fuming, as they felt that Abhishek, despite his presence at the event, was not given the same respect and attention as the other stars. Abhishek’s fans didn’t hold back in expressing their anger. Many took to social media to criticize the incident, with some even calling out Rekha for her behavior. One fan wrote, “Rekha always hugs people whose projects are coming up. I used to love her, but now, sorry, she’s no longer my favorite. She did the same thing to Johnny Ji earlier. Now, Abhishek, if you’re sharing the same platform, at least show some manners.”