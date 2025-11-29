Mridul Tiwari Receives Hero’s Welcome in Etawah After Bigg Boss 19 Eviction, Fans Declare Him the Real Winner

Mridul Tiwari, the beloved contestant from Bigg Boss 19, was recently greeted with an overwhelming outpouring of love and admiration from his fans upon his return to his village in Etawah. After his eviction from the controversial reality show, where he was voted out by the audience, the response from his supporters showcased just how deeply Mridul had captured the hearts of millions.

As Mridul made his way back to Etawah, fans lined the streets in large numbers, eager to catch a glimpse of the popular YouTuber and reality TV star. The atmosphere was electric, with cheers, applause, and even tears of joy filling the air. The show of support was nothing short of extraordinary, and many fans expressed their belief that Mridul was the real winner of Bigg Boss 19, despite his early exit from the show.

From the moment he stepped into the crowd, the scene was filled with excitement. Fans waved, cheered, and clamored to pose for photos with their favorite star. The love for Mridul was evident, and his return was nothing short of a celebration. Sharing his emotions with his followers, Mridul posted several photos and videos from his homecoming rally, where thousands gathered to meet him. In his social media caption, he took a subtle yet pointed dig at the Bigg Boss 19 makers, addressing his low vote count in the show.

“I got 4 votes, this is my family, I’m a boy from their house,” he wrote, referring to the four votes he received during the show’s live audience voting task. The message resonated with his fans, who believed that Mridul was unfairly evicted. Despite the massive crowd, Mridul remained humble and appreciative of the love he was receiving. He made sure to greet and interact with every single fan, showcasing his down-to-earth personality and kind nature.