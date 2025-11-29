Sunil Grover Leaves Virat Kohli in Splits With Hilarious Kapil Dev Avatar, Takes Dig At The Cricketer

Sunil Grover, one of India’s most loved comedy icons, has once again proved why he’s a master of character transformation. Known for memorable roles like Gutthi, Dr. Gulati, and engineer Chumbak Mittal, and even his rib-tickling mimicry of superstar Salman Khan, Sunil has made millions laugh effortlessly. This time, he brought his unmatched comic energy to cricketer Virat Kohli, leaving the star batsman in uncontrollable laughter during his recent visit to India.

In a now-viral moment, Sunil Grover surprised fans and celebrities alike by appearing dressed as legendary Indian cricketer Kapil Dev. His impeccable mimicry, expressions, and mannerisms were so spot-on that even Virat Kohli couldn’t keep a straight face. Several videos circulating on social media show Virat laughing heartily, clearly enjoying Sunil’s hilarious performance. One particular clip has caught everyone’s attention, Sunil playfully teases Virat’s Kapil Dev–style beard.

Sunil says, “This is the first time I’m seeing your beard so closely. You’ve shaved it using your wrists—this gap between the moustache and beard and the bounce coming from the off side.” The joke instantly sent Virat into a fit of laughter, clutching his ribs as the audience joined in. The host even stepped in jokingly, reminding Sunil that Virat has important matches coming up and should probably be allowed to breathe between laughs!

Clips of the interaction have spread rapidly across Instagram, X, and YouTube, with fans calling the duo’s chemistry iconic, unfiltered, and one of the funniest moments of the year. Sunil’s Kapil Dev avatar paired with Virat’s natural reactions created pure comedy gold. Sunil Grover has long been admired not just for comedy but also for his versatility as an actor. While his comic characters remain unforgettable.