Kajol Says Arguments With Her Children Are A Sign Of Success, Not Discord

Bollywood star Kajol has opened up about her parenting philosophy, making a surprising but heartfelt claim: arguments between parents and children are not a sign of conflict, they are cause for pride. Speaking at the trailer launch of her upcoming film, she said a child’s willingness to challenge their parent signals healthy independence and critical thinking. As she put it, when her children argue with her, she “looks at it as a compliment.”

Kajol was asked about her bond with her two children during the event, and she didn’t hesitate to highlight the importance of honest disagreement. She explained that if children question their parents, even if it appears confrontational, it shows they are confident enough to voice their own opinions. Such exchanges, she said, reflect that the children have been raised to think for themselves.

Her own mother, veteran actress Tanuja, added to the discussion with a light-hearted memory: Kajol may claim she never argued during childhood, but behind the laughter, there was a clear reminder, frequent arguments had helped shape her. Tanuja’s remark underlined the continuity of this belief across generations.

This isn’t the first time Kajol has voiced such views on parenting. In earlier interviews, she has emphasised the importance of open communication with children. She believes children deserve to be heard: their thoughts, doubts, and emotions should be met with respect, not dismissal. When she spoke on parenting recently, she also said that listening, not lecturing, is often the most powerful tool parents can use.

Her candidness stems from personal experience. As a hands-on mother, Kajol has admitted that parenting teenagers is challenging. At times, kids choose silence over conversation; at others, they challenge household rules. But she interprets those moments not as rebellion, but as signs of growth. She believes that allowing children to assert themselves helps nurture their individuality and confidence.

Discussing earlier moments, Kajol recalled lighter disagreements, like debates over food with her daughter Nysa Devgn. She admitted those fights, even over trivial things, prompted introspection and sometimes changed her own perspectives about parenting and decision-making.

Kajol’s parenting approach, seeing arguments as mutual learning rather than conflict, resonates especially in a time when many view family disagreements as problems to be avoided. By acknowledging that disagreements can foster individuality and independent thinking, she challenges conventional norms of obedience and conformity. Instead, she advocates for a parenting style rooted in respect, open dialogue, and emotional honesty.

As she prepares to appear in new projects, her words offer more than a parenting tip. They signal a wider cultural shift: toward embracing complexity in parent-child relationships. In her view, letting children argue is not letting go — it’s giving them space to grow, question, and evolve.

In a world where parenting advice often swings between extremes, from strict discipline to over-protectiveness, Kajol’s message offers a third path: one where trust, dialogue and respect form the foundation of relationships. It is a reminder that raising children isn’t about moulding them into replicas, but empowering them to become their own people.