‘Stop Dragging Us’: Choreographers Deny Involvement In Palak-Smriti Wedding Fiasco

The wedding of Indian cricketer Smriti Mandhana and music composer Palash Muchhal, which was scheduled for November 23, was abruptly postponed after a sudden health emergency in Mandhana’s family. In the days since, a flurry of rumours spread online suggesting that their choreographers had a role in “disrupting” the relationship. Now, the choreographers in question, Nandika Dwivedi and Gulnaaz Khan, have publicly denied any involvement, calling the speculation baseless and damaging.

According to multiple media reports, Mandhana’s father was hospitalised on the morning of the wedding, prompting the postponement. Soon after, Muchhal was also reported to have been hospitalised due to stress-related complications. The families subsequently decided to call off the ceremony, citing health concerns as the sole reason.

Almost immediately, social media began circulating unverified claims, alleging that the sudden cancellation was due to a fallout involving a wedding choreographer. Names like Nandika Dwivedi and Gulnaaz Khan were thrown up amid gossip-filled speculation.

Taking to Instagram stories, Nandika Dwivedi responded with a carefully worded denial. She stated the rumours of her involvement were “simply not true.” She described the speculation as “painful,” noting that unverified claims had taken a toll on her mental health. According to her, threats received by her and her family prompted her to private her account temporarily, though she has since made it public again to “clear the air.” She urged fans and media outlets to stop spreading baseless stories, stressing she “had nothing to do with any of it.”

Gulnaaz Khan also released a statement, echoing Nandika’s denial. She said that despite social media posts or friendships, none of that translates into involvement in the wedding or its postponement. She called the allegations “false claims” and asked people to refrain from drawing conclusions based solely on photos or hearsay.

With both choreographers publicly rejecting the rumours, the focus returns to the families’ stated reason: health emergencies. Mandhana’s father has since been discharged, and much of the wedding-related content has been removed from social media.

The episode underscores a growing danger in celebrity news,how quickly unverified gossip can morph into damaging rumours, potentially jeopardizing reputations and emotional well-being. For Dwivedi and Khan, what began as speculation turned into threats and social media harassment, even though there was no factual basis linking them to the wedding’s postponement. Their joint clarification serves as a reminder that public scrutiny, especially in high-profile personal matters, must be handled responsibly. Rumours, once out in the open, can leave long-lasting consequences regardless of their truth.

For Mandhana and Muchhal, the postponement is real and painful. But for the choreographers wrongly dragged into the public eye, this incident might mark an even more difficult start to what should have been a celebratory season. At a time when empathy and restraint are needed, the speed and intensity of speculation offer a cautionary tale about the costs of online gossip, and the need for discretion and verification before letting rumours shape public perception.