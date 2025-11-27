Smriti Mandhana Reportedly Skips KBC Shoot Amid Wedding Controversy With Palash Muchhal

India’s cricketing star Smriti Mandhana has reportedly skipped the shoot of Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) amid ongoing speculation surrounding her alleged wedding with music composer Palash Muchhal. The development comes days after reports suggested that the wedding between the two was “put on hold,” sparking widespread curiosity on social media. While no official confirmation has been made, sources claim that Mandhana’s absence from the KBC set has fueled further conjecture about her current state of mind.

According to industry insiders, Smriti Mandhana was expected to appear on the special sports-themed episode of KBC, alongside other athletes. However, she allegedly backed out at the last moment, citing personal reasons. In contrast, Indian women’s cricket captain Harmanpreet Kaur attended the shoot as planned, with several behind-the-scenes photos surfacing online. The absence of Mandhana, who is known for her calm composure both on and off the field, was instantly noted by fans and followers, igniting fresh rounds of discussion online.

The controversy began earlier this month when reports emerged that Mandhana’s wedding with Palash Muchhal, the brother of singer Palak Muchhal, had been postponed indefinitely. Rumors quickly circulated that the decision came following “unverified” claims of alleged personal issues between the couple, including leaked private chats and unsubstantiated accusations of infidelity involving Palash. While none of the parties have publicly addressed these claims, the story has dominated entertainment and sports news cycles for days.

Palak Muchhal, in a recent statement, requested privacy for both families, saying that the matter was “deeply personal” and “not meant for public speculation.” Despite her plea, social media has remained abuzz with assumptions, memes, and trending hashtags linking the two. The alleged controversy has blurred the line between personal and public life, raising questions about how celebrity relationships are scrutinised in the age of constant online visibility.

Meanwhile, fans of Mandhana have expressed their support for the cricketer, urging others to respect her privacy. Several users took to X (formerly Twitter), saying that Mandhana’s professional commitments should not be overshadowed by rumors about her personal life. Others, however, criticized the “intrusive” attention around the incident, claiming that women in sports often face disproportionate scrutiny compared to their male counterparts.

In the midst of the chatter, Mandhana has chosen to remain silent, refraining from any social media posts or interviews addressing the issue. Sources close to the cricketer suggest she is focusing on her upcoming matches and training sessions with the Indian team.

While the truth behind the postponed wedding remains unclear, the controversy has once again spotlighted the pressures of fame and the fine line public figures must walk between personal choices and public curiosity. For now, Smriti Mandhana’s silence speaks louder than speculation.