“Our Cafe Got A Big Opening”, Kapil Sharma Opens Up About Multiple Attacks on His Canada Cafe

Canadian-Indian comedian Kapil Sharma, who recently launched his cafe Caps Cafe in Surrey, Canada, revealed that the establishment has been targeted multiple times since its opening. Speaking at the trailer launch of his upcoming film Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2, Kapil shared that his cafe faced three attacks, with the latest incident occurring in October 2025. Responsibility for the attacks was reportedly claimed by Goldy Dhillon and Kulveer Sidhu Nepali, associates of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

Kapil Sharma On His Cafe Being Attacked

Kapil described how the issue escalated to the federal government, saying, “I think there are rules, and the police probably don’t have the authority to control it. But when our case happened, it went to the federal government, and it was discussed in the Canadian Parliament.” Despite the attacks, Kapil highlighted the support he received from local residents.

Kapil said, “Actually, after every incident, our cafe got a big opening. Every time there was a shooting, our cafe got an even bigger opening. So, if God is with me, I have no problem. I believe that whatever God does, we don’t know the story behind it,” he said. Kapil emphasized that he has never felt unsafe either in Canada or in India. “There is no one like our Mumbai Police. If God is with us, everything is fine. Har Har Mahadev,” he added.

The comedian also noted that he received numerous calls from locals in Surrey, reporting on the situation. He mentioned that steps are now being taken to improve law and order in the area following the attacks. Kapil Sharma’s Caps Cafe has nevertheless managed to attract attention and support after each incident, turning adversity into an opportunity to grow his business.