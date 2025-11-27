Shilpa Shetty Brings Home Sacred Kafni and Paduka of Sai Baba; Shares Emotional Video with Family

Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty recently shared a deeply spiritual moment with her fans, bringing home the sacred Kafni and Paduka of Shirdi Sai Baba along with her family. The video, shared by the actress on Instagram, shows Shilpa worshipping Sai Baba alongside her husband Raj Kundra and family, and it has quickly gone viral among devotees. In the video surfacing on social media, Lata Mangeshkar’s devotional bhajan “Shiridi Majhe Pandharpur, Sai Majhe Pandharpur” plays in the background as Shilpa performs the rituals with heartfelt devotion.

Sharing the video on the internet the actress captioned the post, “Sai Baba, I am filled with love and gratitude to bring home your sacred Kafni and Paduka. May your divine grace always remain in my home and heart. Continue to guide me with devotion and patience. Om Sai Ram.” For Sai devotees, bringing home a Kafni and Paduka is considered a rare blessing, symbolizing the arrival of Baba’s divine grace and protection in one’s home.

Apart from this spiritual milestone, Shilpa Shetty is gearing up for her role in the Kannada action-drama film ‘KD – The Devil’. The movie also stars Dhruv Sarja, Sanjay Dutt, Nora Fatehi, V. Ravichandran, and Ramesh Arvind, and is directed by Prem. Based on true events in Bangalore during the 1970s, the film will release not only in Kannada, but also in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam, expanding its reach across multiple Indian languages.

Let us tell you that Shilpa’s heartfelt worship video and upcoming film projects have captured the attention of fans, blending spirituality with her dynamic Bollywood journey. Fans are commenting fiercely on this viral video of the actress and praising the couple for their spirituality and devotion in Sai Baba. The entire family is seen getting emotional during this ceremony.